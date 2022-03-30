Geneseo council looks to use TIF money for Geneseo Creek flood study

WHAT WE KNOW: The Geneseo City Council has been wrestling with a study of flooding on Geneseo Creek.

WHAT'S NEW: The committee of the whole voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend the City Council approve IMEG Corp.'s proposal for water retention engineering services for $157,000 to be paid out of the TIF Route 6 and TIF Route 82 Commercial funds.

The first step involves soil borings to determine if a possible retention lake on the south side of town would be able to hold water. Mayor Sean Johnson said the south retention lake was first suggested in the 1970s.

"We should have done it then. The price tag was $4 million. It would have been a bargain," he said.

IMEG engineer Loren Rains noted the Geneseo Creek had a watershed of 22 square miles. "It's a huge drainage area that comes down here. The unfortunate problem we have is it's a flash event."

Aldermen also learned the city's fourth well is inoperable. In a special City Council session, they unanimously approved a resolution waiving the competitive bidding process and authorizing competitive proposals to replace it. The well was built in 1959. Once a new well is in operation, the city will take another well out of service to be cleaned.

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen honored three people. Retiring Ward 2 Alderman Bob Wachtel was honored for serving 40 years; he is moving from the 2nd Ward. Aldermen praised him for being a mentor, a rock and a pillar and for exhibiting humility, a calm spirit and a demeanor that helped weather "pretty rough seas."

"I realize you were mentoring me, you were helping show me the way, and for that I'll be forever grateful," Johnson said. The council approved James Roodhouse to succeed Wachtel until the June 28 election during a special City Council session.

Honored for their leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic were Police Chief Casey Disterhoft and Chamber of Commerce Director Zack Sullivan. Disterhoft served as incident commander for the city, working many nights and weekends, modifying plans as needed to keep the city running. Sullivan kept a constant pulse on regulation changes, successfully keeping community events on track.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0