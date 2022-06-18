Geneseo council vows not to be partisan in rental

"I don't know very many cities that allow a sitting senator to come in and rent from them," Rothschild said. City attorney Derke Price said it was a matter of creating a public forum, and that the city might be on shakier ground if Stoller were to be defeated by a Democrat and the city were to say, 'No, we're not going to allow you to rent from us.' But Price said it's fine as long as the city was renting on a non-discriminatory basis to permit government or government-sponsored services to district residents. He said the rental was not widely open to anybody and the city would retain the right to refuse to rent to, for example, the Henry County Nazi Party, if there were such a party. Aldermen Craig Arnold and Doug Crow both said they would be concerned if the city were to refuse space to a Democratic senator after renting to a Republican. Mayor Sean Johnson said he had no problem with either party approaching the city to rent office space. Rothschild said he had had concerns, but "now my concerns are alleviated and we can move on."