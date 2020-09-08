Geneseo deals with low aquifer levels

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHAT WE KNOW: The area had been under drought conditions until the Labor Day weekend.

WHAT'S NEW: On Aug. 31, the city of Geneseo thought it had a mechanical issue with one of its wells but, after intense investigation, realized it was a water-volume problem with the aquifer. Public Works Director Chad VanDeWoestyne said they had to throttle back the pumps so as not to break suction and damage the pumps.

Residents have been asked to conserve water using measures such as not watering either lawns or landscaping. VanDeWoestyne told the city council Tuesday that there was a drought in 2012 that probably caused even lower levels of pumping than now. He noted levels are mainly recharged in the winter and early spring. For now, he said, conservation measures are working and the city doesn't need to impose tighter restrictions.

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen approved the sale of the new industrial park acreage — approximately 30 acres — for $461,000 to Reese Brothers Holding and Development, LLC. City Administrator Jo Hollenkamp said the price covered all of Geneseo's costs, including engineering and attorney's fees. She said the buyer was asking the city to bring utilities to them at cost.

"This really does what we wanted to do all along with our industrial park," she said. Tuesday's measure is before expected approval of an ordinance to that effect at the next meeting. The final vote was 8 yes, 0 nays, with Mayor Sean Johnson voting because a supermajority was needed. Bob James was absent.

