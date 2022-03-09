Geneseo discusses community murals

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo's art community and the Walldogs organization are going to be involved in a multiple-mural project in the city.

WHAT'S NEW: Chamber of Commerce Director Zack Sullivan told the City Council on Tuesday that community input was being sought concerning the murals' content. He said the theme was the past, present and future of Geneseo. A planned pocket park downtown, where Burke Cleaners formerly stood, will be a complement to the murals and a place for recognizing individual contributions to the effort.

WHAT'S NEXT: Public Works Director Chad VanDeWoestyne reported on ongoing projects around the city.

A main generator for the iron removal plant is still 30 to 36 weeks out, down from 47 weeks out when the project was initiated. Lift stations at Stewart and Elk streets are under construction, with all panels and generators in and completion expected in the next three weeks. The sewer plant is expected to have equipment in and be up and running by Sept. 1 or Oct. 1.

A committee will be put together to look at a North State Street/Exchange Street project and what might be included.

Finance Director Jamie Matthews said in looking at the budget, it's anticipated that fuel prices could go significantly higher than budgeted for, even though the city gets to buy fuel cheaper than the consumer.

