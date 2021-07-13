Geneseo gets daytime program for displaced young adults

WHAT WE KNOW: Every year, students graduate out of the special education program at Geneseo High School.
WHAT'S NEW: Jenn Johnson of Inspired Continuing Care explained to council members Tuesday her new daytime community program for young adults that have aged out of special education or graduated from high school. She noted many youths don't qualify for the Abilities Plus jobs program in Kewanee. She said sometimes those adults' only option is to stay at home, which can be a "very challenging and depressing time." Inspired Continuing Care keeps young adults in their own community, "present, active and engaged" and continuing life skills they've learned in school. Johnson is hoping to partner with businesses in town. The program is funded through grants, private donations and participant tuition.
WHAT'S NEXT: The council hosted "junior members," the children and grandchildren of council members, at Tuesday's meeting. Finn Moore, 7; Charlotte Prochaska, 5, and Mollie Prochaska, 3, were asked questions about what they like about Geneseo and what they would like to see in Geneseo parks ("super long monkey bars," "a bumpy slide" and "swings"). There was a 3-0, non-binding vote to recommend having more things in city parks. City Administrator JoAnn Hollenkamp said bigger plans for the future might involve contacting the high school and having older students attend meetings. Alderman Keith Kennett said the impetus came from the idea of bringing your child to work and learning the importance of community service. "Part of the magic of Geneseo is that volunteer spirit," he said.