Geneseo hires Maeglin as new city administrator

WHAT WE KNOW: The city in January approved an agreement with then-acting city clerk and HR director Brandon Maeglin to be interim city administrator for a period of no longer than six months following the resignation of former city administrator JoAnn Hollenkamp. Jessica Damewood was appointed acting city clerk Feb. 8.

WHAT'S NEW: The council on Tuesday approved Maeglin as the next city administrator. Maeglin has been employed by the city since 2016. His new salary is $97,850. He was given 12 months to move into the city. He is active in the community as a volunteer board member for the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce, Henry County Economic Development Partnership and Seal Family Legacy. "I am excited to continue my journey with the city of Geneseo and become a Geneseo resident," said Maeglin. "The city's workforce will continue with our mission in growing Geneseo's reputation as a great place to live, work and visit in the greater Quad Cities area." Mayor Sean Johnson issued a statement welcoming Maeglin into his new role, saying it was "just another example of the city of Geneseo's commitment to our employees and their career development while employed with us. By training and developing leaders at all levels, we are able to remain a competitive and attractive employer in the area. Brandon has a unique understanding of the community dynamics with his time spent executing the duties and responsibilities of human resources director and city clerk, as those duties by nature are very much intertwined in the day-to-day work that a city administrator is expected to oversee."

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen discussed creating two left-turn lanes at State Street and Ogden Avenue to relieve before- and after-school traffic. They looked at traffic counts that showed up to 503 cars passing through the intersection within one hour. The turn lanes will eliminate six parking spaces on Ogden to the west of State Street and four to the east. The council discussed the reaction of homeowners there to the loss of the parking spaces. "I would hope the public would understand the greater good to the community as a whole," said Johnson. Deputy Police Chief Gene Karzin said a similar left turn lane at the Geneseo Middle School some blocks east was considered but ruled out as too expensive with the road needing to be widened. Johnson said the left-turn option at State was expedient. "It's trying to take advantage of what we have and what we can do at the moment," he said. The county is scheduled to blacktop Ogden starting next week. The council plans to hold a special meeting at their July 26 committee of the whole in order to approve the left-turn lanes at State.