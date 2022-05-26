Geneseo improves net position in FY 2021 enterprise funds

WHAT'S NEW: The 2021 audit report given Tuesday by Josh Faivre of WIPFLI showed the change in the electric fund from the end of 2020 to the end of 2021 was $3.8 million to $8.4 million. He attributed part of that increase to record-high energy sales for the Louisa generating station, of which Geneseo owns a portion. The net position at the beginning of the year for the electric department was $4.5 million, and at the end of the year it was $5.0 million. For the sewer fund, the net position at the beginning of the year was $5.6 million, while the net position at the end of the year was $8.0 million. Net pension liability decreased by $6.8 million because of investment returns and the police pension bond issuance. A total of $1.3 million in principal was paid on long-term debt in 2021. Finance Director Jamie Matthews noted audit numbers are preliminary and could change by next month; however, Faivre said he expected "pretty minimal" changes before the council takes its final look at the audit in June.