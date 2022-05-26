Geneseo improves net position in FY 2021 enterprise funds

WHAT WE KNOW: The city of Geneseo is building its reserves in the electric and sewer enterprise funds through rate increases and other means.
WHAT'S NEW: The 2021 audit report given Tuesday by Josh Faivre of WIPFLI showed the change in the electric fund from the end of 2020 to the end of 2021 was $3.8 million to $8.4 million. He attributed part of that increase to record-high energy sales for the Louisa generating station, of which Geneseo owns a portion. The net position at the beginning of the year for the electric department was $4.5 million, and at the end of the year it was $5.0 million. For the sewer fund, the net position at the beginning of the year was $5.6 million, while the net position at the end of the year was $8.0 million. Net pension liability decreased by $6.8 million because of investment returns and the police pension bond issuance. A total of $1.3 million in principal was paid on long-term debt in 2021. Finance Director Jamie Matthews noted audit numbers are preliminary and could change by next month; however, Faivre said he expected "pretty minimal" changes before the council takes its final look at the audit in June.
"These numbers are pretty solid," Faivre said.
WHAT'S NEXT: Mayor Sean Johnson read a proclamation congratulating the Geneseo Chamber of Commerce on its 100th anniversary, noting the organization's first meeting had been on June 8, 1922. He said the Chamber hosted networking opportunities, did professional development programs and planned signature community events that benefited businesses and the community. Chamber Director Zack Sullivan thanked the city for its support and strong partnership, and said the Chamber plans to note the centennial anniversary at its Aug. 4 annual dinner.
"Hopefully the Chamber is here in another 100 years to keep it up," Sullivan said.