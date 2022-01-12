Geneseo learns about 10-year building trends

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo has had significant growth over the past 10 years in certain areas.
WHAT'S NEW: City building inspector Rick Mills covered 10 years of building permits in the city for the council on Tuesday.
"At least we're building," Mills said, adding that his counterparts elsewhere had said their permits are off. Building projects over the past decade have included the hospital, the library, Casey's, First United Methodist Church, the park district's new pool project, Springfield Armory, Bear Development, Liberty Village Memory Care and O'Reilly's Auto Parts. Mills touted the need for condominiums and affordable housing in town and restaurants of the north side of town.
"All our food is on the south end of town," he said. City Administrator JoAnn Hollenkamp said staff was working hard to push businesses in Geneseo, and restaurants in particular, to consider building on the north side of town, but developers prefer the Interstate 80 corridor.
"They don't get it. It's really frustrating," she said. Alderman Bob James, 2nd Ward, agreed.
"Just look at the traffic count on (Route) 82 going north. Holy moly," he said.
WHAT'S NEXT: Finance Director Jamie Matthews told the council the city ended the year "in a really good position" in terms of the checking account balance. She noted the sewer fund appeared to be significantly in the hole, but that was only due to not having funds back from a construction loan.