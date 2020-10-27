Geneseo looks at sales tax, higher cemetery rates

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo is working on its first January-to-December budget after approving a six-month budget to get to this point.
WHAT'S NEW: The budget presented to the committee of the whole on Tuesday reflected a $17,000 year-end surplus. City Administrator Jo Hollenkamp explained that many capital improvements were taken out of the six-month budget that preceded this budget in January, even before COVID-19, as the city wanted its enterprise funds to start building a reserve before taking on projects. Mayor Sean Johnson told the council there was increasing concern about the future of the general fund.
"We'll be running out of breathing room with the general fund in the next several years," he said, urging them to take the long view. Aldermen voted to recommend a one-quarter percent increase in the non-home rule sales tax, which is currently one-half percent. The increase would be for police protection and would mean a half-cent on every $2 purchase excepting groceries and titled equipment. It would put sales tax in Geneseo at 8.5%. They also voted to recommend to council an increase in various cemetery prices, looking at numbers showing each year the cemetery costs approximately $83,000 more than what the city brings in in revenue, and it will run out of money altogether in 6 1/2 years. The possibility of selling the cemeteries was broached. A former police officer, Johnson said he'd patrolled many miles in the cemeteries.
"I can appreciate they have a unique historical aspect to our city, unique to Geneseo," he said. "But we're running a deficit, and if you continue that for a few more years, what do you do?"
WHAT'S NEXT: The committee also recommended to city council to award the wastewater treatment plant improvements to Vissering Construction Company for $8,877,000, and the three lift station replacements — at Crowe, Elk and Stewart — for $989,298.
Hollenkamp said the low bid on the wastewater treatment plant work did not get good references, so they proceeded with the second- lowest bid, which was $250,000 more.
They also reviewed the final development plan for Geneseo Townhomes, a 40-unit, five-building project adjacent to the senior home facility also built by Bear Development. Building inspector Rick Mills noted the planning commission had had no concerns when they viewed the plan. He also noted the developer oversized its water retention to take part of the water coming from the middle school and the high school, and they were studying changing the force main from Cherry Street to Prairie View.
"We can't ask for a better developer," he said. Two-bedroom units are $500 to $900 a month and three-bedroom units are $600 to $1,100. The development is planned for families. The senior facility is scheduled to be finished in late January, and this new one would be constructed starting about that time with building one taking 10 months to build. Final council action on the plan will be Nov. 10.
— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com
