Geneseo looks at sales tax, higher cemetery rates

WHAT'S NEW: The budget presented to the committee of the whole on Tuesday reflected a $17,000 year-end surplus. City Administrator Jo Hollenkamp explained that many capital improvements were taken out of the six-month budget that preceded this budget in January, even before COVID-19, as the city wanted its enterprise funds to start building a reserve before taking on projects. Mayor Sean Johnson told the council there was increasing concern about the future of the general fund.

"We'll be running out of breathing room with the general fund in the next several years," he said, urging them to take the long view. Aldermen voted to recommend a one-quarter percent increase in the non-home rule sales tax, which is currently one-half percent. The increase would be for police protection and would mean a half-cent on every $2 purchase excepting groceries and titled equipment. It would put sales tax in Geneseo at 8.5%. They also voted to recommend to council an increase in various cemetery prices, looking at numbers showing each year the cemetery costs approximately $83,000 more than what the city brings in in revenue, and it will run out of money altogether in 6 1/2 years. The possibility of selling the cemeteries was broached. A former police officer, Johnson said he'd patrolled many miles in the cemeteries.