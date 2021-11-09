Geneseo looks forward to Christmas activities

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo's Christmas Walk is Dec. 11, and its Christmas Open House is Nov. 19-21.
WHAT'S NEW: Chamber director Zack Sullivan outlined activities of the open house for the City Council on Tuesday. A "Shop Geneseo" promotion will be held from Nov. 19 to Dec. 12, and people can enter to win for every $100 spent at Geneseo businesses. Candlelight shopping will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday downtown. A gift-wrapping fundraiser will be held at the old library by Inspired Continuing Care. Free horse-and-buggy rides will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. There will be a holiday farmer's market from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Moose Lodge and on Sunday, a free Santa Claus meet-and-greet and free photo opp at Central Theater from noon to 2 p.m.
WHAT'S NEXT: The city is scheduled to approve an increase of 4.99% in the 2022 property tax levy. The total levy would be $1,495,725, which is $71,125 more than last year. The tax rate would rise from $1.0067 to $1.0093, meaning the owner of a property with a market value of $150,000 assessed at $50,000 — with no other exemptions — would see the city portion of his taxes rise by $7.98. The city is holding a public hearing on the levy at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and voting on the levy in a special City Council meeting following the committee of the whole.