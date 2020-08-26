Geneseo looks to sell surplus properties

WHAT'S NEW: At Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting, aldermen voted to recommend the council declare two properties as surplus to be sold: an unbuildable lot in the D & H subdivision and two smaller parcels at Prairie Park, one being where the former water superintendent used to live. The aldermen did not reach a consensus about selling Oakwood cemetery, although city administrator Jo Hollenkamp said a consultant figured the cemetery fund would be bankrupt within 10 years. "Trying to find a buyer for a cemetery is a one in a million thing," she told the aldermen, pointing out they see the weekly expenses for weeding and mowing. "I don't know how marketable this is and you may say don't even bother." The cemetery's rates are competitive; only big cities' rates are higher. In 10 years, the cemetery will have to be funded through the general fund. Two other lots near the proposed railroad depot will be held until the train depot is here.