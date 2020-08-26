Geneseo looks to sell surplus properties

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo is facing a budget deficit for the current fiscal year and the city is reviewing fees and trying to reduce costs whenever possible.
WHAT'S NEW: At Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting, aldermen voted to recommend the council declare two properties as surplus to be sold: an unbuildable lot in the D & H subdivision and two smaller parcels at Prairie Park, one being where the former water superintendent used to live. The aldermen did not reach a consensus about selling Oakwood cemetery, although city administrator Jo Hollenkamp said a consultant figured the cemetery fund would be bankrupt within 10 years. "Trying to find a buyer for a cemetery is a one in a million thing," she told the aldermen, pointing out they see the weekly expenses for weeding and mowing. "I don't know how marketable this is and you may say don't even bother." The cemetery's rates are competitive; only big cities' rates are higher. In 10 years, the cemetery will have to be funded through the general fund. Two other lots near the proposed railroad depot will be held until the train depot is here.
WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen also voted to recommend to council for the consent agenda an ordinance prohibiting livestock including cattle, horses, sheep, swine, goats, chickens, turkeys and geese — in city limits. The far-reaching ordinance also addresses dogs and cats, setting a limit of four per household. "Sixteen paws and that's it. We don't care what kind of paws they are," said city attorney Derke Price. The ordinance came about because the community service officer wanted to write a ticket involving animals, but found there was nothing in the code to cite them on. Mrs. Harold Gradert said the ordinance was well-written and should be passed unanimously for health and safety reasons, and cited a variety of diseases that animals carry.
— LISA HAMMER, rlhammer15@gmail.com
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.