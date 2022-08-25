Geneseo moves forward with new pedestrian bridge project

WHAT WE KNOW: For a couple of years, the city of Geneseo has been talking about renewing the church and club welcome sign and putting in a pedestrian bridge over Geneseo Creek at the intersection of South State Street and Oakwood Avenue.

WHAT'S NEW: On Tuesday, Geneseo aldermen in a committee of the whole meeting approved recommending to council that the city spend $1,000 on an official IMEG-engineered design for the project to be used to apply for grants. The goal is to use grant money to pay for a majority of the project. The city will apply for an Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program (ITEP) grant due Sept. 30. It is planned to have a boulder marking the first log cabin in Geneseo as the focal point for the area, more accurately relocating it from its State Street location. The city also plans to seek local funding for the project.

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen recommended to council to approve an ordinance update involving curbside clean-up, putting in enforcement guidelines for those who violate the rules. Changes include that no garbage should be placed at the curb before Saturday of the pick-up week, that the garbage should fit within a space of two cubic yards in a neat, orderly pile or incur a fine, that construction materials and yard waste should not be placed out for collection, that small items must be bagged up to 30 pounds and that materials should not become loose and blown away by wind. There would be a minimum $50 fine up to $750.

"The goal would be having compliance versus citing," Police Chief Casey Disterhoft said. The final ordinance update is set for a Sept. 13 vote. Clean-up is in early October.

Aldermen also reviewed a projection of capital projects through 2028 totaling $34,106,300. The largest projection was in the waterworks department with a $5 million update and expansion of the wastewater plant in 2022 and construction of a $7 million oxidation ditch in 2027 that will take care of mandated phosphate and nitrate removal.