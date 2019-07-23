WHAT WE KNOW: Illinois will have legal marijuana starting Jan. 1, 2020.
WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen on Tuesday began a discussion about local implications of the new law. They reached no conclusions but spent time on various aspects, talking about what to do when it's suspected an employee is under the influence of marijuana. City attorney Margaret Kostopulos said while it's easy to tell by testing if someone has been drinking, cannabis stays in your system. "That is the testing challenge," she said. Police Chief Casey Disterhoft gave a PowerPoint presentation on the new law, noting teen use of cannabis in Colorado, which also has legalized marijuana, is more than 50 percent above the national average, and from 2007 to 2011 in Colorado, the number of car crashes declined overall, but fatal crashes in which cannabis was a factor increased sharply. Aldermen barely voiced any views as to whether to allow a cannabis dispensary. The Rev. Steve Palm asked the council to reject dispensaries, licenses to stock cannabis products in businesses and to reject cannabis as a revenue source overall. Chris Martinez said the city "might as well have some control over how it gets here and where it's going." Retired veterinarian Barb Kuhns said she'd seen a video of a dog that people gave cannabis to and it ended up dying. "It's just ugly. The whole thing is ugly," she said. There was mention of a public hearing to elicit more residents' views, but no date was set.
WHAT'S NEXT: Bernie Anderson, regional manager of community affairs for Nicor Gas, talked about his company's response to the July 2 gas leak in downtown Geneseo. He said it's a misconception that there is one valve that would turn off the gas for the whole downtown, and that it had to be shut off in three places. Nicor contracts out to have a firm mark gas lines for other jobs, and he said he didn't know if, as Ald. Martin Rothschild heard, the gas lines in question were not marked as active. Nicor has an ongoing program that's now spending $500 million annually to replace all the gas mains and all the services. He said he would take the council's concerns back to his company and keep them informed.
-- LISA HAMMER