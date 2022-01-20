Geneseo names HR director as interim city administrator

GENESEO — Human Resources Director and acting City Clerk Brandon Maeglin has been named interim city administrator for Geneseo with the resignation of current City Administrator JoAnn Hollenkamp.
City Attorney Derke Price was given direction to negotiate a contract of no longer than six months with Maeglin after a closed-session meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Hollenkamp's last day at work is Feb. 9.
The contract with Maeglin will be voted on at the Jan. 25 meeting.
During a public comment period before the closed session, two members of the public expressed their appreciation for Hollenkamp's work and also their concern about the possibility of the city bringing back Lisa Kotter, the former city administrator who has worked in Moline and Eldridge since leaving Geneseo in 2019. Kotter is currently suing to get her position back in Eldridge after being terminated by the city. That case has a November trial date.