WHAT WE KNOW: In February, the Geneseo City Council approved a $493,050 bid from Brandt Construction for phase two of the northeast drainage project. Phase two involves installing 1,200 feet of storm sewer along the east side of Chicago Street and adding sidewalk. The sum was $93,049 above the engineer's estimate.
WHAT'S NEW: On Tuesday the council approved a supplemental resolution to pay for the extra $93,049, including $40,681 in engineering costs which had been inadvertently left out of the original estimate. There was also an additional $52,368 in expenses with Brandt. A long discussion was held about the oversight. City attorney Derke Price said that it was not that the engineers forgot to put their fees in, it was more that they were so concerned about pricing that the city didn't ask for their costs at the time. "The bidding phase, that's all we asked them to do," he added, saying it had been thought maybe the project wouldn't go forward. As it stands, the engineers worked with Brandt and reduced the scope of the project by $50,000 by narrowing the sidewalk from 5 feet wide to 4 feet, meeting standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act by having a 5-foot by-5-foot landing every 200 feet where two wheelchairs could pass each other. The project will also use a softer, more pliable type of PVC pipe in ditch lines.
WHAT'S NEXT: People will be able to dispose of unwanted medications April 22 at the Geneseo police department in a Drug Enforcement Administration-sponsored twice-yearly event. Alderman Martin Rothschild, 3rd Ward, stressed the importance of keeping old medications out of landfills, streams, fields and food by disposing of them legally and easily. The DEA-sponsored events remove an average of 40 to 120 pounds of old medications each time, he said. He also noted Vorac Pharmacy has a box for disposing of unwanted medications year-round. He said 60 percent of adolescent drug overdoses happen with other people's medications. "It's important to keep old drugs out of toilets, out of water systems, out of landfills and away from people who shouldn't have them," he said.