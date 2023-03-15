WHAT'S NEW: On Tuesday the council approved a supplemental resolution to pay for the extra $93,049, including $40,681 in engineering costs which had been inadvertently left out of the original estimate. There was also an additional $52,368 in expenses with Brandt. A long discussion was held about the oversight. City attorney Derke Price said that it was not that the engineers forgot to put their fees in, it was more that they were so concerned about pricing that the city didn't ask for their costs at the time. "The bidding phase, that's all we asked them to do," he added, saying it had been thought maybe the project wouldn't go forward. As it stands, the engineers worked with Brandt and reduced the scope of the project by $50,000 by narrowing the sidewalk from 5 feet wide to 4 feet, meeting standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act by having a 5-foot by-5-foot landing every 200 feet where two wheelchairs could pass each other. The project will also use a softer, more pliable type of PVC pipe in ditch lines.