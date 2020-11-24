Geneseo opts to put more into police protection levy

WHAT WE KNOW: Like many municipalities, Geneseo has gotten behind on funding its police pension funds.

WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen received the news in the audit that its police pension plan was unfunded to the tune of $5.2 million, being 57% funded. Its I.M.R.F. plan was unfunded at $1.5 million this year, representing being 93% funded. Given the choice of funding the police pension levy with $56,000 more with a property tax levy increase just under the 105% level, or funding both that and adding $166,000 to police protection itself, the council voted 7-0 to recommend to city council to increase the levy and cover the additional police protection expense. City Administrator JoAnn Hollenkamp said the increase would mean an additional $55 for a home with a market value of $150,000 assessed at $50,000. Mayor Sean Johnson said that nobody liked tax increases, but the city was unfortunately limited in terms of possible revenue streams. The extra money will go to police, he said.

"It's important that we message that the city has always kept its word when it earmarks, for lack of a better word, money places," he noted. A truth-in-taxation hearing will be held in mid-December.

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen also voted 7-0 to recommend to the city council a proposal for a study of Geneseo Creek with the goal of addressing flooding in the south part of town. Aldermen sought to ensure that the Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources would commit in writing to the plan before the city spent more than $1,000 on engineering. Alderman Martin Rothschild noted when he was in charge of the Moose Lodge, Corps engineers wouldn't let them clear trees from the creek. IMEG engineer Greg Ryckaert said he felt he might be able to get such a commitment by the council's Dec. 8 meeting. He said the Corps did a comprehensive study of the creek years ago, but things had changed fairly significantly since there's been development along the creek and there had been significant floods there over the past 10 years. Funding for the work would come from the TIF district since impacted areas are in the TIF.

— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com

