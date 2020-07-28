Geneseo plans to sell property at industrial park

WHAT'S NEW: At Tuesday's committee of the whole meeting, aldermen voted to recommend to council a resolution declaring the industrial park as surplus property and to put it on the consent agenda for Aug. 11. City administrator Jo Hollenkamp asked for direction on whether the council would like to sell the property through sealed bids or an auction. Mayor Sean Johnson said auctions for agricultural use would see the property marketed in a lot bigger area. The city will also get an appraisal of one other property behind Richmond Hill Park, which abuts the property of former mayor Kathy Carroll-Duda. The couple reportedly want to take the property that the city is only mowing once a month now and put in drain tile, plant trees and make it look like a park.

WHAT'S NEXT: Hollenkamp and Eric Rowold, director of electrical operations, will meet with several residents who have solar projects about credits for their net metering, or the amount of energy they input back on the grid. Former state Sen. Todd Sieben addressed the committee to ask that the city "tweak" the agreement a little bit to make it a little more solar friendly. The rate the city charges him went from 5.7 cents per kilowatt to 6.4 cents, which he said he hoped might change. "I love solar. It's great. It works. It's beneficial," Sieben said. "I hope you're going to see a lot more of it in Geneseo." One woman who just had solar installed this spring, however, said her energy bills were actually higher now. Johnson said while he would "love" to make it attractive for the solar customers, the city was working hard to build some reserves. He said in five to 10 years the issue could be revisited. "The first thing we need to do is get the city back with a strong utility," he said. In other business, Hollenkamp said the city will take up the issue of keeping animals within city limits at its Aug. 25 meeting. The topic was originally on Tuesday's agenda.