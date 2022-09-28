Geneseo projects surplus in fiscal year 2023 budget

WHAT WE KNOW: A slender general fund surplus of $5,248 is forecast for the end of this fiscal year on total revenue of $3,174,570 and total expenditures of $3,169,322.

WHAT'S NEW: City staff are projecting a general fund surplus of $552,980 in the fiscal year 2023 budget on revenue of $3,437,780 and expenditures of $2,884,800. After discussion, the committee of the whole voted 8-0 to recommend to council approving a fiscal 2023 budget to include all four capital projects requested by the water department. The projects would create a $13.03 monthly increase in household water bills. One of the projects was the fifth well and well house, which alone would raise water bills by $7.80 per month.

"We know we have to do the well, plain and simple," Mayor Sean Johnson said. He said if the city opted not to do the other projects it would be "staring at us next year" when they would be more expensive. "Part of what makes this painful is the cost that won't go away," he added. Other projects include replacing a 25-year-old dump truck and retiring a 4-inch water main on Chicago Street, tying it back in to 12-inch lines.

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen also discussed the possibility of a veteran recognition project. The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary is proposing conducting a fundraising effort, selling flags honoring individual veterans from Geneseo to fly from every other flagpole on State Street on Memorial Day and Veterans Day. A two-year trial period is planned. City attorney Derke Price warned the council would be creating a public forum if it surrendered control of content to an outside organization.

"Other groups can come and demand equal time — you can't say no. Are you ready for that? According to the government speech doctrine, as soon as you turn speech over to anybody else, you turn it over to everybody else." Price said by working on a banner content policy, the city could make the project happen without leaving itself open to content it doesn't endorse.