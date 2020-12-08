Geneseo proposing levy with increase of 18.8 %

WHAT'S NEW: Largely because of an increase for police protection, the 2020 property tax levy is rising from last year's $1,198,742 to $1,424,600. Equalized assessed valuation has risen 4.1% from $141,513,909 to $147,316,396. The estimated tax rate is going from $.8471 last year to $.9670 this year, meaning the owner of a home with a market value of $150,000 assessed at $50,000 would see the city portion of property taxes rise by $59.95 from $423.55 to $483.50, without any other exemptions. The increase for police protection is $166,000, while the increase for the police officer's pension fund is $56,158.

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen approved a proposal to begin an $18,000 study of solving flooding on Geneseo Creek. The vote for the study was 6-2, with Aldermen Paula Simosky and Craig Arnold voting no. Engineer Greg Ryckaert said there was a possibility of getting grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and the study would include the costs of various measures. It was said last month that money for the work could come from a tax-increment financing district. Ryckaert also said both the Army Corps of Engineers and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources had affirmed the city would be allowed to do the work once they did the study. He said the one thing that could not be done without an extensive permit process was to put fill in the wetland area, "and we won't be doing that anyway." Mayor Sean Johnson said the study was an important first step but the city might be looking at more steps that protect businesses since flooding is dependent on the overall watershed. He said especially if grant money was available, it would be "foolish" not to jump on those funds.