Geneseo puts increase in sales tax on ballot

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo aldermen talked last month about putting a one-quarter percent increase in municipal sales tax on the April ballot. If approved by voters, the hike would make the total sales tax in Geneseo 8.5%.
WHAT'S NEW: The council voted Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, to seek the increase that would raise the municipal sales tax from .50% to .75%. The increase would be one-half cent on a $2 purchase and would not apply to titled equipment or groceries. Proceeds would amount to some $220,000 each year and would go toward supporting the police department. Faced with the prospect of running out of cemetery funds in 6 1/2 years, the council also voted to raise a variety of cemetery costs including the basic cost of a lot: from $400 in North Cemetery and $500 in Oakwood Cemetery to $600 at both plus an additional $300 for perpetual care. Rates will change Dec. 1, according to City Administrator Jo Hollenkamp.
WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen voted 7-1 to award $50,000 revolving fund loans to two new businesses, Caffeine & Carbs and NOSH Good Mood Food, LLC. Alderman Craig Arnold, the lone nay vote, expressed concern about depleting the city's revolving loan fund on businesses that were not promising to hire full-time employees in their first year. Hollenkamp said the city had only had one application for the loan that came a month before she started with the city a year ago, and before that it was 2015.
"I'd rather take a bet on a sure thing than sit and speculate," Mayor Sean Johnson said, although he said Arnold was correct in thinking the city should put some time in the future in discussing criteria for the loans and how they tie in to economic development.
— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com
