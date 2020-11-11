Geneseo puts increase in sales tax on ballot

WHAT'S NEW: The council voted Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, to seek the increase that would raise the municipal sales tax from .50% to .75%. The increase would be one-half cent on a $2 purchase and would not apply to titled equipment or groceries. Proceeds would amount to some $220,000 each year and would go toward supporting the police department. Faced with the prospect of running out of cemetery funds in 6 1/2 years, the council also voted to raise a variety of cemetery costs including the basic cost of a lot: from $400 in North Cemetery and $500 in Oakwood Cemetery to $600 at both plus an additional $300 for perpetual care. Rates will change Dec. 1, according to City Administrator Jo Hollenkamp.