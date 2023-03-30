WHAT WE KNOW: Crime is low in Geneseo.

WHAT'S NEW: In a report of 2022 police department activity, deputy chief Gene Karzin told aldermen in the committee-of-the-whole meeting Tuesday that there were no fatal accidents in Geneseo last year. He said there were also no alcohol-related crashes. The police department responded to 11,890 calls for service, including 1,117 checks on businesses in 2022.

He said the Impact program, which responds to individuals having mental illness or substance abuse issues as well as crisis intervention, continues to attract attention and the department had a Sept. 29 conference about the program that drew 75 people from 12 area departments and mental health organizations.

The average Geneseo police officer has spent 6.9 years with the department and 13.3 years in law enforcement overall. Most Geneseo officers are lateral transfers from other departments who do not need to go back to the police academy for training. Karzin said he tries to introduce prospective officers to Geneseo with rides in his squad car. "If I can get you in the car for an hour, you're going to apply with us because this is a great city," he said. "They want to come out here. We do have our issues, but it's a great place to work."

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen voted 6-0 to recommend to the City Council the purchase of a mobile vehicle barrier system for $46,000 with money coming from donations from two foundations. Alds. Keith Kennett and Craig Arnold were absent. The barriers are for use with crowd control at events where streets have been blocked off. The movable barriers will roll an intruding vehicle out of the way. Karzin said movable barriers have the advantage over concrete blocks because they can easily be moved if someone is running late and needs to get in or out.