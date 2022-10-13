Geneseo restricts speech on city's downtown light poles

WHAT WE KNOW: City Attorney Derke Price warned the Geneseo City Council previously that accepting banners for downtown light poles from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary could open up the city to any and all types of banners unless the city adopted a banner policy. The VFW Auxiliary wants to honor veterans with banners on the light poles for Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen voted 5-0 Tuesday to approve a light pole banner policy to protect the city from having to erect banners they might not want to take. Aldermen Martin Rothschild, James Roodhouse and Craig Arnold were absent. The policy reads in part, "the light pole banner program is not available to be used, directly or indirectly, to promote, endorse or enhance any commercial enterprise, activity or event or any political candidate, party, activity or event."

WHAT'S NEXT: Finance Director Jamie Mathews reported on changes that have been made recently to the fiscal year 2023 budget, which projects a $482,000 surplus in the administration general fund. In public safety, legal services are being reduced in order to pay for two license plate readers that have the potential to solve crimes. The readers can also alert police right away if a vehicle has been reported stolen. She noted in the wastewater department, which is an enterprise fund, a full construction loan payment of $496,000 will come due in 2023 and the department is putting off the $170,000 purchase of a new service truck to reassess the need for it each year. Wastewater will end fiscal 2023 eating $94,000 into its fund balance. Renovations to the wastewater plant are being completed, and an open house will likely be scheduled close to the first of the year, according to Public Works Director Chad VanDeWoestyne. A special City Council meeting will be scheduled at the Oct. 25 committee of the whole meeting for approval of the 2023 budget.