Geneseo schools get gas contract at $2.77/gallon for unleaded

WHAT WE KNOW: Despite rising prices at the gas pump, the Geneseo school district won't have to pay substantially more for its gas needs thanks to a bid approved at Thursday's board meeting.
WHAT'S NEW: Board members approved 12-month contracts for fuel from Woodhull Oil costing $2.77 per gallon for unleaded fuel. Diesel fuel will cost the district $3.09 for the regular blend and $3.12 for winter blend for the next 12 months. District residents may also get a break on registration fees come fall; chief school business official Tim Gronski is recommending fees remain flat. "I think our community has seen enough price increases at the gas pump," said Gronski. The board is expected to finalize various prices next month. Cost of the S.A.F.E. after-school program is anticipated to rise 25 percent as the district has commonly done every third year. Unless breakfast and lunch fees are waived for another year which the administration termed "doubtful," cafeteria prices are expected to go up 20 cents across the board to meet the prices that federal officials want districts to reach.
WHAT'S NEXT: The board has a special meeting on March 24 to approve bids for the new vocational education center, which has been estimated to cost $4.29 million. Bids have been opened, but Superintendent Adam Brumbaugh said he had no details to share pending review of the bids. He said the board members would get the bids no later than March 18 for their review