Geneseo schools get gas contract at $2.77/gallon for unleaded

WHAT'S NEW: Board members approved 12-month contracts for fuel from Woodhull Oil costing $2.77 per gallon for unleaded fuel. Diesel fuel will cost the district $3.09 for the regular blend and $3.12 for winter blend for the next 12 months. District residents may also get a break on registration fees come fall; chief school business official Tim Gronski is recommending fees remain flat. "I think our community has seen enough price increases at the gas pump," said Gronski. The board is expected to finalize various prices next month. Cost of the S.A.F.E. after-school program is anticipated to rise 25 percent as the district has commonly done every third year. Unless breakfast and lunch fees are waived for another year which the administration termed "doubtful," cafeteria prices are expected to go up 20 cents across the board to meet the prices that federal officials want districts to reach.