WHAT WE KNOW: The area is in a drought and voluntary conservation in Geneseo has only reduced water usage by 4% to 6%.

WHAT'S NEW: The council will vote in a special meeting June 27 on an emergency water ordinance. As proposed, the ordinance would establish Tier 1 rules for moderate drought conditions and Tier 2 rules for more severe conditions. In Tier 1, residents could water with sprinkler systems or irrigation between 4 and 9 a.m. two days a week. Moving to Tier 2, the use of irrigation systems would be prohibited and the town would no longer water lawns. Hand-held spray attachment watering of flowers and gardens would still be permissible two days a week from 4 to 9 a.m. The penalties for violating the rules would be a courtesy reminder for the first offense; with subsequent fines being $100, $250 and $500 for second, third and fourth violations.

WHAT'S NEXT: One of Geneseo's well failed this past year, even as the city was adding an additional one. The city is now test-drilling for a fifth well next month and planning for another, deeper well drawing from a different aquifer sometime in 2027. Typical water usage in Geneseo is 600,000 to 700,000 gallons per day. The city is currently using 850,000 to 1 million gallons a day.

"At 900,000, our sustainability is gone. We are overworking the equipment that we have," said Dalton Whittington, chief water officer.

He said it's doable for three or four weeks, but when it's the third week in May and usage shows numbers typically not seen until the end of the season, it's not sustainable.

Public works director Chad VanDeWoestyne said bond payments start falling off this year and the goal is to get all engineering work done, apply for a state revolving loan, get going on the sixth well in a year or two and have it in service by 2027. Mayor Sean Johnson said it was important to start the process now to accommodate Geneseo's new normal maximum usage. He noted that it takes 18 months to get Environmental Protection Agency approval for a new well and in the meantime the city has to "survive the immediate conditions that have been thrust upon us."

