Geneseo tables motion; holds off on making street a one-way

WHAT WE KNOW: The city council has been debating banning parking on the west side of North Center Street from Exchange Street to Brown Street since a curb and gutter was put in, narrowing the street.

WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen on Tuesday tabled a motion to make the street a one-way in order to get input from IMEG Engineers about whether northbound one-way would be the best option and also to look at signage in light of public safety. Two Center Street residents spoke to the council; one advocated for a one-way if a change needed to be made, and the other talked about concerns over snow removal and getting trash cans to the street.

WHAT'S NEXT: The council also approved a building to be built in the Highway 82 corridor at the Interstate 80 interchange north of Los Ranchitos restaurant. The address would be 4160 South Oakwood Avenue. The business buys and sells fleets of cabs for tractor trailer trucks and would have an office for one person with the possibility of expansion to add service. The proposal had the unanimous approval of the planning commission.

