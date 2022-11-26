Geneseo votes to update map; removes vacant lots

WHAT WE KNOW: Geneseo is supposed to update its zoning map annually.

WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen on Tuesday voted to recommend to council to approve changes to the city zoning map for 2023, including the resubdivision of Bluff Road Estates by Maple Bluff Golf Course, annexation of the house catty-corner across Illinois Route 6 from Farm and Fleet, changing a parcel at the Geneseo Veterinary Clinic from residential to business and changing Mike Bellovics and Construction Group's condominium at the northeast corner of Orange and Division streets from R-2 to R-3. Six properties were removed from the vacant land/vacant building list including ArmaLite/Wyffels on Hanford Street. The city also had Bi-State Regional Commission add Geneseo Creek to the interactive map, adding the Thrivant building on North State Street to the vacant buildings list and adding several other items that were found missing.

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen also recommended to council a resolution carrying over into next year the capital funding for two projects that began this year. The first was the $65,000 Prairie View detention pond that will alleviate erosion in a farmer's field at Prairie View subdivision. IMEG engineer Loren Rains noted the current work on the Cherry Street list station at Prairie View.

"It just seemed like a good time to try to do that work," he said. After the meeting, Mayor Sean Johnson said the erosion was detected during the Cherry Street lift station work and it was felt doing the detention pond sooner rather than later was just being a good neighbor. The second project is the $110,000 water building extension, a 40-foot by 64-foot post frame building.