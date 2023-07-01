GENESEO — Water conservation restrictions will go into effect in Geneseo as a result of the city council's action this past week.

Starting Monday, July 3, Mayor Sean Johnson has proclaimed the city is at a Tier 2 response level, meaning lawn irrigation systems and sprinklers are prohibited at any time.

Water customers may still use low-volume hand-held water applicators like a garden hose with a low-flow nozzle for landscape watering twice a week. Those with addresses ending in an odd number may water from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday and Saturday, while those with addresses ending in an even number may water from 4 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday and Sunday.

The use of hand-held watering containers for flowers and other landscaping is permitted at any time.

Restrictions may be waived for new planting, such as sod, trees and bushes. Water customers may contact the water department for a variance application. The city's chief water operator is responsible for approving or denying variances. Denied applications can be appealed to the city's public works director.

The restrictions resulted from the city's water utility seeing above average pumping numbers from ongoing lawn watering and irrigation amid drought in the region. Typical water usage in Geneseo is 600,000 to 700,000 gallons per day; however the city was seeing usage of 850,000 to 1 million gallons a day.

These regions see the worst wildfires These regions see the worst wildfires Wildfires are increasing in intensity #10. Northern California area #9. Eastern area #8. Great Basin area #7. Alaska area #6. Rocky Mountain area #5. Southern California area #4. Northern Rockies area #3. Northwest area #2. Southern area #1. Southwest area