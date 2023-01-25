Geneseo works on phase two of northeast drainage project

WHAT WE KNOW: Last summer Geneseo completed Phase 1 of the northeast drainage project, rerouting a force main at the Cherry Street lift station to Prairie View subdivision to the south.

WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen on Tuesday voted 5-3 to recommend to council accepting a $493,049.63 bid from Brandt Construction for Phase 2 of the northeast drainage project. Phase 2 involves installing 1,200 feet of storm sewer along the east side of Chicago Street and adding sidewalks. The bid was $93,049.63 over the city's estimate for the work, and aldermen discussed several options including rejecting all bids and eliminating the sidewalk and allowing the contractor to close the road during work hours, saving $100 an hour per flagger.

Ultimately, Alderman Keith Kennett made a motion to recommend to council awarding the low bid as presented and negotiating to reduce the cost of the project. Voting no were Aldermen Craig Arnold, Paula Simosky and Bob James. Mayor Sean Johnson said in a year or two when the discussion of connecting the town to the Hennepin Canal was revisited, the cost of sidewalks would only be higher. Aldermen also talked about the practicality of closing the road and detouring Chicago Street traffic on other roads in town, and whether Chicago Street could be safely crossed to get to the proposed sidewalk on the east side.

"I know for a fact there's no way to get across there safely," James said. City Administrator Brandon Maeglin said doing the project at $493,049 would take the city's motor fuel funds down to $96,000. Treasurer Jamie Matthews said the fund was $595,000, but that was only because of six allotments of Rebuild America money. The next council meeting is Feb. 14.

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen also voted 8-0 to recommend to council to approve a resolution in support of tax-increment financing districts in Geneseo. Maeglin said the city was asked by the Illinois Municipal League to support TIFs because the state legislature was talking about changing how the program worked. Maeglin noted TIFs are important for the city's facade program, for example, and for helping small business in general. Arnold asked city attorney Megan Mack why the legislature would want to change the TIF program.

"The legislature does crazy things," she responded.