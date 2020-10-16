Get the facts on voting by mail

The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the demand and necessity for mail-in voting this year. As a result, a record number of mail-in ballots are expected by election officials.
Although voting by mail is an easy and secure process, some voters who have never cast their ballot by mail in an election before may have questions.
Illinois
Vote-by-mail applications were mailed to Illinois residents who voted in the 2018 general election, the 2019 municipal election, or the March 17 primary election, in addition to anyone who registered to vote. According to the Illinois State Board of Elections, there is no difference between an absentee ballot and mail-in ballot.
The deadline election officials must receive the ballot request is Oct. 29. Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received no later than Nov. 17.
Residents can check to see if they are already registered to vote on the Illinois Sate Board of Elections website "registration lookup" page at ova.elections.il.gov/RegistrationLookup.
In both Iowa and Illinois, if a voter already requested an absentee ballot but changed their mind and decided to vote in person, they can go to their voting location, surrender their mail-in ballot, and receive a new ballot to vote in person.
Anyone who needs a ballot application can download one from Rock Island County's website at rockislandcounty.org, under "elections" and "vote by mail."
Rock Island County Clerk Karen Kinney said 27,109 absentee ballots have been issued. As of Friday, 17,879 have been returned.
Kinney said ballots are opened by two election judges — one Republican and one Democrat — as soon as they arrive in the clerk's office in order to verify signatures and check for possible mistakes. If there is a problem with a signature, a third election judge is called in to assess the signature. It takes three election judges to challenge a signature.
Kinney said the election judges verify signatures by cross checking with a past signature from a poll book or with their signed voter registration card on file.
"It's a picture of your signature that's on your voter registration card," Kinney said. "We have to have a signature, or no one is going to vote."
If the signature doesn't match, Kinney said the voter can come in person to the clerk's office and fix it or they can fix it by mail through a letter called a "voter statement."
"It says, 'in accordance with Illinois election code, I hearby state that I cast a vote by mail-in ballot and returned it to the Rock Island County clerk's office,'" Kinney said. "There is a line for their signature, the date and the printed name of the voter. What we're doing is confirming they are who they say they are and that they did attempt to vote."
Voters can track their mail-in ballots by going to the Rock Island County clerk's election page and clicking on "pre-election day voters." The information is updated daily. Kinney said Illinois election law states ballot tracking must be provided by election officials.
The ballots are not counted until after polls close on election night.
"We want every vote to count. Our goal is not to strike out voters; our goal is to include voters," Kinney said.
According to a federal law - the Electoral Count Act of 1887 - all states have 41 days to finish counting their votes. This year, that date is Dec. 14.
Iowa
All registered, active voters in Iowa were sent mail-in ballot applications. The deadline for the application to be received by the auditor's office is Oct. 24 in order to get ballots mailed out in time. Once the voter has their ballot, it must be mailed and received by local election officials by Nov. 3. Ballots that are postmarked by Nov. 2 will be accepted until Nov. 9.
Anyone who still needs a ballot application can contact the Scott County Auditor's office at 563-326-8631.
According to the absentee ballot status for the auditor's office, 44,411 absentee ballots were requested by Scott County voters. As of Friday, 23,287 have been returned.
Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said once ballots are received, they are scanned into the system. Voters can track their ballots here: https://sos.iowa.gov/elections/absenteeballotstatus/absentee/search
Moritz said the most common mistake voters make is forgetting to sign their ballot and sealing the envelope.
"They are notified immediately and they can choose to come to my office and correct the defective ballot or we can invalidate the ballot and send them another one," Moritz said.
"If someone voted (by mail) and tries to go to the polls and vote again that is illegal. Of course, we will especially be looking for that this year," she said. "But the system will show they have a ballot when they try and vote. Every voter has a unique identifier. Our system is uploaded at 5 p.m. the night before the election with all of the current data until that time. If someone doesn’t remember, they should call us. Even trying to vote twice is illegal."
Election workers can start opening ballots Oct. 31 during business hours, Moritz said, and tabulation will begin Monday, Nov. 2 and 3, per Iowa Code. Moritz said results should be available on election night between 10:30 and 11 p.m.
"Polls in Iowa don’t close until 9 p.m., and they still have about 30 minutes of work to do before they give their information to the deputies to bring to my office for tabulation," she said.
Moritz said the voting process in Iowa is very secure and the auditor's office partners with multiple organizations to guarantee a safe election.
"I don’t run the statewide system, but I believe that (Iowa) Secretary (of State Paul) Pate is doing all that is needed to be done to make sure we are keeping bad actors out," she said. "Where we are having difficulty is social media and outright wrong information which lends to people questioning what we have done for years.
"We partner with Homeland Security, OCIO, CISA, MI-SAC, Cloud Flare and other organizations. Remember, in Scott County I do not hook into the Internet on election day at the precincts. It is simply electricity."
