Get the facts on voting by mail

"They are notified immediately and they can choose to come to my office and correct the defective ballot or we can invalidate the ballot and send them another one," Moritz said.

"If someone voted (by mail) and tries to go to the polls and vote again that is illegal. Of course, we will especially be looking for that this year," she said. "But the system will show they have a ballot when they try and vote. Every voter has a unique identifier. Our system is uploaded at 5 p.m. the night before the election with all of the current data until that time. If someone doesn’t remember, they should call us. Even trying to vote twice is illegal."

Election workers can start opening ballots Oct. 31 during business hours, Moritz said, and tabulation will begin Monday, Nov. 2 and 3, per Iowa Code. Moritz said results should be available on election night between 10:30 and 11 p.m.

"Polls in Iowa don’t close until 9 p.m., and they still have about 30 minutes of work to do before they give their information to the deputies to bring to my office for tabulation," she said.

Moritz said the voting process in Iowa is very secure and the auditor's office partners with multiple organizations to guarantee a safe election.