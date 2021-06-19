Gilbraith pushes for more inclusive city government in bid for Davenport mayor

If elected, Gilbraith would serve as the first Black mayor of Davenport, and the second woman to serve as mayor.

She will challenge Davenport Mayor Mike Matson this fall, who has said he will run for a second term.

'We've been working on public safety reform in this city for at least two years, and we are no further along," Gilbraith said. "And I don't know about you, but I'm tired of asking and I'm tired of asking local leaders to take charge. Public safety isn't one-dimensional. We have to look at public safety holistically and really see the issues our communities are facing. These issues are not black and white. ... We have to be able to help anyone access safety and resources.

"Feeling safe in our own city is what unites us all. Public safety is a local economic issue as well, and when our economy suffers so too does our streets and infrastructure."

Other priorities include expanding affordable housing options across the city and increasing public and private investment in the city's older, core neighborhoods.