Gilbraith pushes for more inclusive city government in bid for Davenport mayor
Gilbraith pushes for more inclusive city government in bid for Davenport mayor

  Updated
Scott County activist and Davenport native Athena Gilbraith used the backdrop of Juneteenth to publicly announce her candidacy for Davenport mayor, launching a campaign focused on racial and social justice.

Gilbraith told a crowd of more than 100 people gathered at the Lincoln Center of Davenport for Juneteenth in the QC! event sponsored by Friends of MLK that she is running to be a leader who values all voices and "is not afraid to have the tough conversations with those in power, and a leader who leaves no one behind."

"Community justice is a responsibility of us all. And after a year of asking and demonstrating, speaking up at City Hall, it is with conviction that I say it is time to take on that responsibility and enact change from the top," said Gilbraith, a marketing professional and founder and CEO of her own political non-profit, Take Back Davenport.

Gilbraith has led the charge locally pushing for equity in policing and to address issues of implicit bias, systemic racism, police brutality and a range of reform issues.

"We shouldn't have to keep asking our leaders to have the tough conversations ... that lead to action,' she said. "We shouldn't have to wait for our leaders to decide when learning about racial justice and implicit bias is convenient for them. We need them to understand now and lead by example of what an inclusive community truly looks like."

If elected, Gilbraith would serve as the first Black mayor of Davenport, and the second woman to serve as mayor.

She will challenge Davenport Mayor Mike Matson this fall, who has said he will run for a second term.

'We've been working on public safety reform in this city for at least two years, and we are no further along," Gilbraith said. "And I don't know about you, but I'm tired of asking and I'm tired of asking local leaders to take charge. Public safety isn't one-dimensional. We have to look at public safety holistically and really see the issues our communities are facing. These issues are not black and white. ... We have to be able to help anyone access safety and resources.

"Feeling safe in our own city is what unites us all. Public safety is a local economic issue as well, and when our economy suffers so too does our streets and infrastructure."

Other priorities include expanding affordable housing options across the city and increasing public and private investment in the city's older, core neighborhoods. 

"When we work to increase the longevity of our older neighborhoods, we are prioritizing public safety," Gilbraith said. "As mayor, I will encourage the city council to focus on what we have here in the heart of Davenport, not ignore its history or its opportunities. The central part of the city is just as important as the growth and expansion of northeast Davenport past 53rd Street, if not more.

"It central Davenport, we need businesses to invest in this part of town again. We need street lights that come on on time and parks for our children to play in," she said. "And in the west end of Davenport, where I live, we need our streets and flooding to be the priority. Finally, we need to look at leaders who our children can see themselves represented in. We need to bring back aspiration."

Davenport alderwoman to run for re-election

Alderwoman Judith Lee announced Saturday she will seek re-election to a second term representing Davenport's 8th ward.

The ward covers the north-central section of the city, largely north of 53rd Street to the city’s northern border, divided by Pine Street on the west and Jersey Ridge Road on the east.

Lee, a self-employed environmental policy management planner and consultant, defeated first-time office-seeker Dirk Hillard for the open seat in 2019, capturing 56% of the vote. 

Then-incumbent and current Scott County Auditor Kerri Tompkins chose not to seek re-election in 2019.

Lee, who announced she would seek another term at Saturday's Juneteenth in the QC! event at the Lincoln Center of Davenport, said she is running "because I've seen that the city of Davenport has not necessarily been very transparent with its residents, citizens and businesses."

"I want more transparency in the city government, and I have been fighting for that for the year and a half I've been on council," Lee said.

Davenport resident Tim Kelly also publicly announced Saturday he will run again for a seat as 5th Ward alderman on the Davenport City Council.

"Some things are working for some folks, but it's not working for all folks," Kelly said of the struggles faced by low-income and marginalized communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic struggling to pay bills and access available assistance programs.

Kelly said he would focus on increasing communication with the public about opportunities and resources available through the city, pledging to be a "champion of trying to distribute and get information to folks that aren't of the computer and smartphone age.'

Kelly was one of six who ran for the open seat in 2019 when then-incumbent and former Davenport Alderwoman Rita Rawson unsuccessfully ran for mayor. Kelly lost by 47 votes in the October primary, failing to advance to the general election, where Matt Dohrmann defeated Kristi Miller.

Dohrmann has not said publicly if he will run for re-election.

The 5th Ward includes the Village of East Davenport and East Village neighborhood.

Filing to run for Davenport mayor and city council seats does not open until August.

