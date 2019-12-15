Gold star dad: Assault on values by ‘the incumbent’ personal

Khan said he has visited more than 270 communities in defense of the U.S. Constitution, including previous visits to Iowa City and Cedar Rapids, and invites Iowans to join his effort.

“This is the time to stand and this is the time to raise our voice and our concern that we will not have this outrageous illegality, violation of our rule of law, our democratic law, our checks and balances,” he said.

Khan and his wife, Ghazala, are the parents of Army Capt. Humayan Khan, who was killed as a result of an explosion in 2004 while serving in Baqubah, Iraq. Humayan received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart and was buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

Khan, a Pakistan native who became a U.S. citizen in 1986, began speaking out in 2015 after Trump proposed a ban on Muslims entering the United States. After Khan spoke at the Democratic National Convention, Trump belittled him and said Khan spoke because his wife is not allowed to speak in public.

Khan’s opposition to Trump is personal because he said American values are being trampled.