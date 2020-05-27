GOP primary candidates square off during Muscatine County forum

When challenged by Schilling on her stance on abortion, Miller-Meeks said she "misspoke" in 2018 when she said she was pro-choice.

"I have always been pro-life; my stance has been the same," she said. "I misspoke. It's regrettable because it allows an avenue for people to be confused about my position. But my voting record is quite clear; we had a vote on a pro-life amendment in 2019 and 2020. I was the only woman to stand up and speak in favor of that bill. My record is 100 percent pro-life."

Scheinblum asked if the federal government should break up or impose restrictions on large organizations that limit free speech, such as Facebook, Google, YouTube and Twitter.

Phillips agreed, noting he's been reprimanded and restricted several times by Facebook for exercising "freedom of speech."

"I'm in favor of breaking up the monopoly they have," Phillips said. "If they're going to be based here in the United States, they need to recognize our First Amendment and not be so supportive of the liberal position on things.