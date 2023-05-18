Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he would "bring out the best of America" in pitching his 2024 presidential candidacy to a group of veterans in Davenport Thursday.

"Today, regretfully, we have some politics that take advantage of division and divides us more," Hutchinson said. "And that's, to me, not the right kind of leadership. It's certainly not what I want to provide."

Hutchinson, who led Arkansas from 2015 to 2023, billed himself as a "problem solver" and said he would rely on retail politicking in his bid for the Oval Office, especially in the first-in-the-nation Republican caucuses in Iowa.

Hutchinson said his top three priorities in running for office are tackling rising inflation, putting more resources toward border security and addressing China as a rising global power, noting "America is not done leading."

His stop at the Quad Cities Veterans Outreach Center in Davenport was one of four public campaign events this week in eastern Iowa.

Arkansas limits its governors to two four-year terms. In addition to his eight years as governor, Hutchinson chaired the National Governors Association for one year, was elected to Congress for two terms, led the Drug Enforcement Administration under George W. Bush and was an under secretary in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

Mike Martin, an independent voter from Eldridge who came to see Hutchinson, said he plans to join the party to caucus for the former governor because he said he's "tired of the name-calling." He liked how Hutchinson governed through the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 election, he said.

"I want somebody that does what's right for the U.S. and not necessarily what's best to get the next party elected," Martin said.

Hutchinson signed into law a ban on mask mandates, but later called it a "mistake." Hutchinson also encouraged residents to get vaccinated against the virus, but opposed a federal vaccine mandate for large employers.

Hutchinson has been critical of former President Donald Trump, calling his nomination a "worst-case scenario" for the GOP. He's also criticized efforts to overturn or relitigate the 2020 election, saying candidates who promote that are "not demonstrating leadership."

Martin said he voted for now-President Joe Biden in 2020, because Trump "made me sick," Martin said. But, he's concerned about Biden's age in 2024.

Biden, currently, is 80 years old. Trump is 76. Hutchinson is 72.

Martin told Hutchinson: "You're what I'm looking for — you're a Republican, but yet —"

He trailed off, and Hutchinson finished his sentence.

"I'm not crazy."

Hutchinson also drew some conservative ire for vetoing a bill that would've banned gender-affirming care for transgender youth. The Legislature overrode his veto, the law was adopted, but a judge in Arkansas stopped it from going into effect.

Hutchinson told a Quad-City Times reporter Thursday he would've signed it into law a bill that "would have prohibited sex-reassignment surgery for minors."

He said the bill that he vetoed "intruded on parental decision-making for health care decisions and it didn't have a grandfather clause."

Hutchinson also signed into law during his tenure one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the country in 2019, banning all abortions with exceptions only for the life of the mother. That law went into effect after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, and Hutchinson expressed some reservations about the lack of exceptions for rape or incest.

Hutchinson is part of a growing field of Republican presidential hopefuls. Currently, his national polling average is 1%, according to FiveThirtyEight. Trump leads with an average of more than 50% and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is the only other candidate with greater than single digit polling average. Other candidates or potential contenders, such as former Vice President Mike Pence, former U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley, and cable news personality Vivek Ramaswamy are all also making visits to the Hawkeye State.

