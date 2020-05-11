Gov. Kim Reynolds expects to ease more coronavirus restrictions

“The tragic news today that six more Iowans died from COVID-19, bringing the total for the last seven days to 83, is a reminder that we need to do even more to slow down and stop the spread of this dangerous and highly contagious disease,” Hogg said in a statement.

The Republican governor told reporters there has been reduced case counts in Eastern Iowa hot spots — Linn, Johnson, Washington and Louisa counties — while virus activity is increasing in central and western Iowa counties.

“Polk County has the highest number of positive cases in the state,” she said, “which is to be expected because the Des Moines metro area has the most concentrated population in our state.”

Reynolds said Iowa is among a handful of states getting a shipment of 400 vials of Remdesivir, the drug that has recently been approved as a treatment for COVID-19 patients. State public health officials are deciding how it will be distributed to pharmacies and provide advice to doctors about prescribing it, she said.

“Based on who benefits most from the drug,” Reynolds said, “and we want to make sure that when we’re administering it, that the physician is connected with someone that has had experience with the drug.”

John McGlothlen of The Gazette contributed to this report.