Gov. Pritzker: Illinois 'first in the nation' to build childcare support program with coronavirus relief funds

Pritzker was joined by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Moline; State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island; Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri and Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms.

Bustos is an original co-sponsor of the legislation. Through the four-part CARES Act, Bustos said she was able to direct $33 million in funding to the Quad-City area.

"I am coming to you about the importance of child care," Bustos said. "That is why I am the co-sponsor of a monumental piece of legislation that puts child care in a preeminent place in our economy."

Noting the presence of local leaders, Bustos said it has taken collaboration to fight the coronavirus pandemic on a federal, state and city-wide level.

"I fight for this Congressional District," she said. "The 711,000 people in this District — they're my bosses; not President Trump and not Gov. Pritzker.

"Our economy is not going to get up to speed until we can make sure not just our front line workers but every worker who needs to get back to their jobs has child care. It has to be affordable childcare. Skip-a-Long gets it; they have a sliding scale where they work with families with the most needs to families who don't need any kind of subsidy to send their children here.