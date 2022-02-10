Gov. Pritzker plans to use part of state's $1.7 billion surplus to provide tax relief for Illinois families

Amid the sudden increase in inflation, gas prices and groceries, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker stopped in Rock Island Thursday morning to discuss the Illinois Family Relief Plan he pitched in his budget address to lawmakers last week in Springfield.

Speaking to an audience of Quad Cities Chamber employees and media at the Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Pritzker said the plan will provide "immediate relief for Rock Island families."

"For too many years, state government couldn't balance its budget or pay its bills on time. It's one of the important reasons that I decided to run for governor," Pritzker said. "After decades of credit downgrades and fiscal instability, things are finally looking up in the state of Illinois.

"Illinois will end this fiscal year with a $1.7 billion surplus; the first of its kind in more than 25 years. Contrary to what you have heard from the (Republicans), none of that came from the ARPA federal dollars that went to the state; we've had great state revenue sources.

"Our economy is ahead of where it was in 2019 and we are seeing a lot of dollars come in from corporate income tax, individual income tax and sales tax to the state. Those dollars ought to go back out to the people of our state."

Beginning with the 2022-2023 fiscal year on July 1, the Illinois Family Relief Plan will provide property tax rebates and freeze gas and grocery taxes.

Pritzker said state pension debt also will be paid down further than required, saving taxpayers $1.8 billion.

"And most importantly, we are going to offer $1 billion of tax relief to Illinois taxpayers right now amidst the crunch of rising prices for food, gas and property taxes," he said.

Pritzker said the 7.5% inflation increase over last month is hurting people all over the country. He said the plan "starts with the immediate property tax relief, and that's up to $300 back to nearly two million Illinois taxpayers. It's money that can go toward paying for milk, eggs, vegetables and meat at the grocery store; new clothes for growing kids; or a couple family visits to downtown Rock Island or right here to the Quad City Botanical Center."

Overall, the plan will provide $475 million in property tax rebates for families, with a one-time $300 property tax rebate to homeowners who are eligible for a state income tax credit.

"Property tax relief is an enormously high priority," Pritzker said. "Whenever we can, we need to do whatever we can to reduce the burden on people in Illinois."

Considering the influx of American Rescue Plan funds, Pritzker said local taxing bodies like school districts and municipalities also need to ask themselves what they can do to lower the tax burden on residents.

Pritzker said the grocery tax freeze will save residents will save a combined $360 million. The 2.2 cent gasoline tax hike also will be frozen, saving residents up to $135 million without delaying any infrastructure projects funded by the motor fuel tax.

"We'll still be able to keep pace with the plans we have for rebuilding Illinois," he said. "We can't pick the ways this pandemic affects our lives, but what we must do as a government, is soften the impact in whatever ways we can."

Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms said Pritzker's visit gave him a chance to ask him about the status of a $520,000 state grant awarded to the Botanical Center in 2019 that still has not been paid and to push for support of the city's $3 million state grant application for downtown revitalization.

"Having the governor here gives us a chance to talk to him about the needs here," Thoms said. "When they're here, you've got their ear and that's very important."

Because the state grant was delayed, Thoms said the Botanical Center had to take out a loan to make improvements to the facility and the children's garden.

"They've been paying interest on that money since 2019, so now it's eating into the grant money," he said. "It's very critical that we get to the bottom of where that's at."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.