Gov. Pritzker to call special session for women's reproductive health rights

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will call a special session for reproductive health rights after news broke early Friday that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark ruling from 1973 that granted women the constitutional right to abortion. 

Pritzker said it was urgent to stand up for reproductive rights and that reproductive health care would remain accessible in Illinois. 

"In Illinois, we trust women. Despite the action of the Supreme Court today overturning Roe v. Wade, the right to safe, accessible reproductive health care is in full force in Illinois — and will remain so," Pritzker said in a news release.

"In Illinois, we’ve planned for this terrible day, an enormous step backward and a shattering loss of rights," Pritzker said. "We passed the Reproductive Health Act, enshrining choice as the law of the land in Illinois. We removed the trigger law that would have prohibited abortion in Illinois with the overturning of Roe v Wade. We expanded health care so that finances are not a barrier to receiving reproductive care."

Pritzker signed the Reproductive Health Act into law in 2019, signaling Illinois would remain a state "committed to expanding access to reproductive health care including abortion care, contraception access, fertility treatment and gender-affirming care."

"We’ve made it clear that we trust people to make the best decisions for themselves about their own reproductive health."

Pritzker said the special session he would call in the General Assembly would take place in the next few weeks with the support of House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch and Senate President Don Harmon. 

"Together, we are committed to taking swift action to further enshrine our commitment to reproductive health care rights and protections," Pritzker said. 

Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton said she would continue fighting for a woman's right to govern her own body. 

"Although we have known for weeks that our right to bodily autonomy can be a matter of debate, and can be taken away with a single decision, we cannot avoid the deep ache caused by this ruling," Stratton said in a news release. "It is a dark day for our country.

