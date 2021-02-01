GPS system in snowplows allows Moline residents to anticipate when neighborhoods will be plowed

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During a snow event, roads that have been plowed or salted will be shaded according to how long ago they have been treated. The map is launched with updated reporting for each snow event. To view the current snapshot of progress select "truck activity" and refresh the page for an updated view.

Streets where trucks were most recently are shaded darker. A legend on the map indicates timing in terms of "less than one hour; less than three hours; less than six hours, greater than six hours; and not visited."

"This tool is intended to help the residents determine where the plows have been and to give them a better idea of when the plows may be on their streets," Mark said in a release. "With that information, we hope to decrease the amount of frustration felt by the residents when they are trying to figure out how to get around town, or from having just cleared their driveway only to have the plow put snow back on it."

Interim City Administrator Marty Vanags said the system is "working to a high degree of accuracy."