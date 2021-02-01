GPS system in snowplows allows Moline residents to anticipate when neighborhoods will be plowed

The next time it snows, residents of Moline can see where city snowplows have been now that a GPS system purchased by the city more than a year ago is finally up and running.
City council members approved spending $30,500 in September 2019 for installation of the Network Fleet Automated Vehicle Location (AVL) system in the city's trucks. The system shows streets as being shaded after they've been plowed, and allows residents to anticipate when plows will be in their neighborhood. The system also tracks leaf collection trucks in the fall.
The system became operational over the weekend. Mayor Stephanie Acri commended Fleet and Facilities Manager Sarah Mark and GIS Administrator Todd Green for completing testing of the program and getting it running.
"I believe that this public-facing snow removal progress mapping is a first for the Quad Cities," Acri said. "Now we hope that the residents will help us with the final implementation steps by letting us know if there are any discrepancies between what is reported on the map and what they see in their neighborhoods."
Residents can view the map on the city's website and going to the snow removal progress map.
During a snow event, roads that have been plowed or salted will be shaded according to how long ago they have been treated. The map is launched with updated reporting for each snow event. To view the current snapshot of progress select "truck activity" and refresh the page for an updated view.
Streets where trucks were most recently are shaded darker. A legend on the map indicates timing in terms of "less than one hour; less than three hours; less than six hours, greater than six hours; and not visited."
"This tool is intended to help the residents determine where the plows have been and to give them a better idea of when the plows may be on their streets," Mark said in a release. "With that information, we hope to decrease the amount of frustration felt by the residents when they are trying to figure out how to get around town, or from having just cleared their driveway only to have the plow put snow back on it."
Interim City Administrator Marty Vanags said the system is "working to a high degree of accuracy."
"The system is still active from the last event over the weekend, allowing one to see the last treatment or pass-by that occurred," Vanags said. "There may be cases where the data hasn't been refreshed, (but) rest assured the city has been to every street and cul-de-sac during this most recent snow event and our system was able to catch nearly all of it."
To report discrepancies in the mapping system please call Moline Public Works Department at 309-524-2400.