Grassley pushes for action on propane

CEDAR RAPIDS — Following calls from Iowa officials, a federal energy agency is ordering a pipeline company to shift distribution of liquid propane to Iowa and other Midwest states where demand by farmers and homeowners is outstripping the supply.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has ordered an alternative dispute-resolution process to address the propane shortage in the upper Midwest. The move — following calls from Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, Gov. Kim Reynolds and other Midwest officials — should provide emergency transportation of propane to the Midwest for 30 days.

The Iowa U.S. House delegation of Reps. Abby Finkenauer, Dave Loebsack, Cindy Axne and Steve King also sent a letter to FERC last week seeking relief from the propane shortage.

The letter can be read at https://bit.ly/2KGniZZ.

“It’s a good first step and I’m glad to see (the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) is taking this issue seriously,” Grassley said Wednesday during his weekly call with reporters.

Liquid propane is used

to dry corn, heat homes and livestock facilities and run businesses.