Grassley questions need for commission to probe US Capitol insurrection

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday he will hold a vote on the bill despite GOP objections, charging that Republicans are "caving" to Trump, who encouraged his supporters to head to Capitol Hill on Jan. 6 to stop Congress' certification of electoral votes and overturn his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

The Biden administration said it supports the legislation and that the American people deserve "a full and fair accounting to prevent future violence and strengthen the security and resilience of our democratic institutions."

Trump released a statement Tuesday night urging Republicans against approving what he called a "Democrat trap."

Grassley said he has several conditions for whether he would support legislation creating the panel. Chief among them, Grassley said, is the commission should only be established if it can investigate other violent acts, including racial justice protests last summer following the killing of George Floyd by police.

"We've had rioting in this country — some of it has been called peaceful protest — over a long period of time," Grassley said. "And sometimes even extremist groups have been involved in some of that. Portland, Oregon, (is) just one example. At the very least, for me, it needs to broaden the scope of the investigations."