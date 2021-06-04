Grassley talks mental health funding, support during Davenport stop

The same, he said, holds true for mental health therapy by a counselor, marriage and family therapist or a social worker.

"If we open up access to those folks, yes, there may be those costs, but in a real way they pale in comparison to the savings you see from" helping local hospitals, ERs, jails and nursing homes from becoming overburdened with Medicare beneficiaries with severe, chronic mental illness, substance abuse and other conditions, Whitaker said.

It also means patients who have seen mental health counselors for years are forced to find another therapist when they age into Medicare, because providers are no longer able to be reimbursed, Whitaker said.

"We also see a shortage of providers coming," Whitaker said. "We have a shortage now. We're not able to serve everyone we can serve in a timely way, because we are short on therapists. And as Baby Boomers start to age up into Medicare, and we're starting to see that now, we're seeing more and more people coming in and that shortage gets more acute."

Grassley said he will support the bill and work to get it passed in the Senate "so we can broaden the base beyond just licensed social workers of the people who can help them deliver the services."