Gregg Johnson to represent Illinois 72nd House District

Democrat Gregg Johnson won the Illinois 72nd House District race Tuesday evening, replacing Democrat Rep. Mike Halpin who won the 36th State Senate seat.

Johnson handily won Rock Island County on Tuesday, outpacing opponent Tom Martens with more than 60% of the vote.

In an interview with the Dispatch-Argus/Quad-City Times, Johnson said his top priority when he goes to Springfield is reinvesting into education opportunities. Johnson said he wants to bring programs in to keep kids in the area and help grow the district.

"I have an 11-year-old daughter, I have grandkids in this district," Johnson said. "I want them to build their lives right here because there's no better place to build your life."

Johnson grew up in Rock Island County. After graduating high school, he began his 32-year career with the Illinois Department of Corrections as a corrections officer. Following his retirement from IDOC he went on to become president of his local union.

As a former IDOC employee, Johnson wants to use his experience down in Springfield to help address public safety needs.

"I saw the programs that we have within our criminal justice system," Johnson said. "We do have a system in which we have some issues with our cash bail."

Johnson said he felt he can help bring both parties together in negotiating public safety issues. He said they need to bring law enforcement, leaders from the different communities and those most impacted by crime to the table.

Johnson ran against State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia, in 2018 but lost by less than 2% of the vote.

In a questionnaire sent by the Dispatch-Argus/Quad-City Times, Johnson said his top priority is to act ethically, honestly, and in the best interest of his constituents. Johnson also said he would support legislation to create stricter ethic laws and crack down on pay-to-play corruption in Springfield.

The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, Equity-Today Act, known as the SAFE-T Act, has been a controversial issue throughout this election season.

When asked in the questionnaire, Johnson said he does not support repealing the SAFE-T Act but does believe it needs further clarification before it takes effect.