Grin and barricade it: See what street, sewer and other repairs are on tap in Davenport

The end of winter marks another round of road, sewer and facility improvements for the city of Davenport, including crucial flood-prevention measures approved by the City Council last year.

"Following the flood of 2019, we have been looking for ways to better handle floods," Assistant Public Works Director Clay Merritt said Tuesday. "In terms of flood prevention, we have three projects going this year and a fourth we have our fingers crossed on."

The three flood-prevention projects planned for the upcoming fiscal year include:

Berm work along Davenport's 9 miles of riverfront

Engineering work to design storm sewer improvements and install backflow prevention gates to keep East River Drive at the intersections of 3rd and 4th streets dry until water rises over the seawall, up to a stage of 22 feet

Developing and augmenting the berm system protecting the city's wastewater treatment plant near South Concord Street

Merritt said his fingers were crossed on receiving funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a fourth project to develop a berm system to help with flood mitigation for Union Station.

While all three flood-mitigation projects are crucial, Merritt said the importance of the work to safeguard the city's water treatment and pollution control should not be underestimated.

The record flood of 2019 crested between 22.5 and 22.7 feet and nearly forced the evacuation of the city's regional wastewater treatment facility near Credit Island.

The Water Pollution Control Plant is one of the largest Wastewater Treatment plants in the state of Iowa, serving the cities of Davenport, Bettendorf, Panorama Park and Riverdale.

The plant serves more than 6,000 commercial properties and more than 47,400 homes in Scott County.

The city pegs the annual average wastewater flow through the plant on a yearly basis at 9.855 trillion gallons, or around 27 million gallons per day. During heavy rains or flooding, the flow can reach 60 million gallons per day.

Merritt said the city was looking to build a system of berms around Blackhawk and Walnut creeks that would protect the plant from floods cresting up to 28 feet. The estimated $20 million project would be funded through multiple sources, including a $10 million federal grant and a $4 million state grant that requires a city match.

Since 1868, flooding in Davenport has surpassed a 22-foot crest four times — in 1965, 1993, 2001 and 2019.

Merritt said planned storm sewer improvements at 3rd and 4th streets along River Drive — initially projected to cost about $4 million — were aimed at creating an additional 3 to 4 feet of flood stage for the surrounding downtown area.

After a nearly two-year planning effort, Davenport aldermen in November approved a plan that calls for a mix of flood buyouts and above- and below-ground improvements to mitigate the effects of more frequent river flooding.

Flood projects are expected to be phased over time and rely on annual capital-improvement funding by the city and on state and federal grants. The total price tag is likely to exceed $165 million, according to a consultant's estimates.

For many years Davenport depended on its levee of sand-filled HESCO barriers to protect the downtown from the river. A 2019 breach led to increasing calls for a permanent solution to river flooding.

53rd Street

Merritt said the most important street improvement planned for the 2022-23 construction season would be found on 53rd Street with a $9 million project that was one of nine major Davenport thoroughfares scheduled for repairs.

"Fifty-Third Street is by far the most visible and either the most-traveled or second-most traveled road in Davenport," Merritt said. "This will be the second phase of the project and will focus on the portion of 53rd from Eastern Avenue to Elmore Circle."

The work on 53rd Street will include adding lanes, resurfacing, storm sewer improvements and road widening.

Other construction projects on major roads planned for the 2022-23 construction season include:

Lombard Street between Harrison and Brady streets.

Division Street between 13th and Locust streets.

Central Park from Cedar Street to Lincoln Street.

Locust Street between Clark and Michigan streets.

Northwest Boulevard at the intersection with 76th Street.

Pershing Street from 11th Street to 14th Street.

Division Street from Research Parkway to 76th Street.

2nd Street from Harrison Street to the Arsenal Bridge.

All told, public works projects slated to start soon include:

Improvements to 55 neighborhood streets.

Nine alley repair projects.

A sewer lining project.

A manhole repair program.

The second phase of the Goose Trail project from 53rd to 59th streets.

Start of construction of a new fire station.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.