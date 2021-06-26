Haley: Republicans need to 'double-down' on Miller-Meeks to hold onto Iowa 2nd District

"That’s where you’re seeing a little bit of pause in movement on the congressional front, but I don’t think that means we won’t have a candidate," Scott County Democratic Party Chairwoman Elesha Gayman said. "The most vulnerable you are is after your first term, and when you win by only six votes in a contested process, that does not spell shoe-in or anointed candidate. That doesn’t, to me, spell a recipe for victory."

Additionally, while Republicans may have benefited from increased turnout with Trump on the ballot, the electorate will likely look different than it did last cycle. And even last cycle, Iowa’s second district had a razor-thin margin, Gayman said.

"I do not write off a Democrat coming in and being able to take that congressional district," Gayman said. "I wouldn't write it off completely yet. There's folks having conversations. ... Democrats don’t feel defeated. If anything, everyone is more fired up that ever."

Johnson County Democratic state Sen. Kevin Kinney, who eyed a run for Loebsack's 2nd district seat in 2019, said he was approached by the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee to run for the seat, but is not interested.

"I don’t want to go to Washington, D.C.," Kinney said. "I like it here I Iowa and feel I can be much more productive here in our state legislature."