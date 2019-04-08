WHAT WE KNOW: On April 4, the Hampton Village Board held a meeting to discuss the 2019-2020 fiscal year budget. Discussed at the meeting were revenues, expenses and salaries. A tentative budget was developed with projected revenues at around $1.8 million and projected expenses at around $1.6 million. The preliminary budget is available at the village hall for anyone to review.
WHAT HAPPENED: At Monday’s meeting, trustees discussed the possibility of charging a fee for credit card transactions to pay water bills. Village Clerk Michelle Reyes informed the committee she researched rates charged by surrounding communities. After further discussion, trustees voted to begin charging a 3% surcharge on all credit card transactions — not limited to water bills only — completed at the village hall. The surcharges are planned to take effect May 1 or on June 1 if details cannot be arranged by May.
WHAT’S NEXT: Trustees approved MFT funds for projects at 14th Avenue/6th Street and seal coating alleys that still need that work. Supervisor Scott McKay stated the engineering process needs to begin now in order to perform the work in a timely manner. Trustees also approved sending Clerk Reyes to the annual Illinois Rural Water Association conference to be held May 16-17 in Fairview Heights, Ill.
— CHRIS HICKS, hickschris449@gmail.com