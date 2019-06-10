HAMPTON — Appearing at Monday’s meeting were Marty Johnson and Josh Wallace to request zoning waivers; Johnson for a shed/pool house in his backyard, and Wallace for a special use permit to use his deceased mother’s house to start a firearm repair and building business (to be sold to dealers, not the public).
President Rich Vershaw explained to both men that in addition to following statutory procedures, action would be delayed as these were matters that should be taken to the zoning board. But the zoning board is currently short three to four members and has not met for some time because of the shortage and that they are looking for residents to join the board.
New board member Chris Bornhoeft, who left the zoning board upon his election to the village board, expressed the frustration he encountered while serving on the zoning board. He pointed out that zoning board membership is voluntary and it was difficult to get members to attend meetings, saying often members would just not attend.
Wallace pointed out to the board that the zoning board problem is detrimental to the village and would effect its ability to attract new business. Vershaw agreed and requested that the village attorney research what can be done until a full zoning board can be appointed. Lincoln Scott, who was sitting in for vacationing Nick Mason, told the board they would have an answer for the June 24 meeting.
Also discussed at Monday’s meeting was the need to conduct a utility billing and rate study. There is a $1.20 difference between what residents pay for water and sewer services and the rate charged by East Moline who services Hampton and other outlying communities. Vershaw noted that the public works reserves are depleted. The village will be looking to meet with East Moline over the matter.
In other business the board:
• Approved repairs to the village’s Ford F150 pickup at a cost of $1,388.09.
• Approved a proposal from American Way Tree Service to remove three soft maple trees located at 518 - 2nd St. at a cost of $1,700.
• Approved the purchase of chemical weed killer from Quality Chemical Company at a cost not to exceed $600.
• Authorized Trustee Steffanie Adams to pursue contact with Point & Pay to explore setting up payment of water and sewer bills online.
• With regard to the Aug. 17 Hampton Days, approved hiring Sol Fire at a cost of $250, the purchase of beer, and funds not to exceed $750 to purchase a large flat screen TV to raffle at the event.
• Approved engaging Carpentier, Mitchell, Goddard and Company, LLC to act as the village’s auditor.