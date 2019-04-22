WHAT WE KNOW: The Hampton Village Board was approached in writing by the Rock Island County animal shelter at its April 8 meeting with a proposal concerning animal control within the village. No one was available from the county at that meeting to address any questions. At Monday’s meeting, Assistant State’s Attorney Kathy Swett addressed the board to explain the rationale behind the county’s proposal citing that the village has an ordinance on its books concerning animal control, but has no officer or shelter per that ordinance. At present, the county has been providing that service free of charge.
WHAT HAPPENED: Swett explained that increasing costs for the service has the county approaching municipalities it serves to execute intergovernmental agreements to contribute toward the cost. Proposed fees would be assessed on a per capita basis of $2.50. The board asked Swett to provide more information concerning the exact scope of the services within the village and discussed the possibility of making a counter-offer once that information is obtained.
WHAT’S NEXT: Further discussed at the meeting was how the county’s proposal, as well as the 2 percent across-the board-pay raise (excluding part-time police officers and board members), would effect the 2019-2020 budget. The final budget is slated for public hearing at 7 p.m. on April 29 after which the final budget is to be approved.
— CHRIS HICKS/hickschris449@gmail.com