WHAT WE KNOW: Hampton’s village board has been operating in deficit with regard to water and sewer services, exacerbated by the spring flooding, and as a consequence President Richard Vershaw sought a study by the Illinois Rural Water Association. At the Aug. 12 board meeting, Clark Cameron of the IRWA delivered the study’s findings and recommendations.
WHAT HAPPENED: At Monday’s meeting, the board discussed draft ordinances which would set the minimum sewer rate charge of $21.71 per month for the first two thousand gallons (up from $19.71); usage over that will incur charges of $6.50 per one thousand gallons. Water rates will increase to a minimum charge of $19.14 (up from $17.14) for the first two thousand gallons used and an additional charge of $5.55 per one thousand gallons over the minimum.
The ordinances, with some minor rewording, will now proceed through the appropriate processes toward adoption.
You have free articles remaining.
WHAT’S NEXT: The board tabled entering into an agreement with Point & Pay, LLC to provide credit card services to the village in order to obtain more information and also tabled approval for tree removal by American way tree so that an additional bid could be obtained.
-- CHRIS HICKS