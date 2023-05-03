A new poster drawn by a local student about Moline's healthy drinking water will be hanging up at the water plant for decades to come.

Kinsley Bonjour, a third grader at Bicentennial Elementary School, was the winner of the 2023 Water Art Contest. The city has been celebrating National Drinking Water Week for over 15 years and each year, the city has asked third graders at all Moline elementary schools to create art depicting the year's theme.

This year's theme was "Healthy Water, Healthy You".

Charles Brown, utilities lab manager, presented Bonjour as the winner during Tuesday's council meeting. With a big smile on her face, Bonjour held up her framed art that showed a rainbow above a Moline water tower with raindrops coming down from the clouds.

When asking each school to participate in the contest, Brown said, they ask the art teachers to help the student do two things: tap into their advanced creativity and promote the city's healthy tap water.

"The only thing that makes art better — and I think we can all agree — is we make it a cutthroat competition and there can only be one winner," Brown said, followed by a room of laughter.

The art teacher picks the school's winner and then sends it over to the water division where everyone at the plant votes. This year, the community also got to vote for the winner online.

Brown said they tallied the votes from the community survey and the water plant to land on the winner.

"This wouldn't be doable if it wasn't for the principals letting their schools do these contests," he said. "But mostly, it wouldn't be doable if it wasn't for all the little artists we have in the city."

Following Bonjour's award, a proclamation from the American Water Works Association was read to declare May 7-13 as "Drinking Water Week".

For the 30th consecutive year, Moline's water division received an award from the Illinois Department of Public Health for achieving the highest standard of compliance with the Illinois Fluoridation Act. Every month the city has hit its goal of maintaining tight and narrow fluoride levels. Too much fluoride, Brown said, can cause damage.

The city's wastewater treatment plant also was recognized in April as the best-operated treatment plant in the state at the Illinois Association of Water Pollution Control Operators 2023 conference in Peoria. The plant received the award for its excellence in regulatory compliance, cleanliness of facilities, operator knowledge, safety programs, public outreach programs, and preventative maintenance programs.

For the 30th consecutive year, the finance department was awarded a certificate of excellence in financial reporting from the Government Finance Officers of America.

"For 30 years, we have worked some magic," Carol Barnes, finance director said.

The award was for 2021 since it takes about a year for the review process to be completed.

Barnes said the audit report is reviewed by select members of the GFOA who are experts in public-sector finance reporting. The certificate, Barnes said, is only awarded if there is a consensus among all reviewers that the financial report meets all accounting principles and program policies.