Has Moline finally found a city-wide broadband provider?

Anticipation is growing among Moline residents and businesses hoping the city finally acts on broad-band.

Earlier this week, Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati assured residents the city is one step closer to finalizing a deal with a provider. The city has been seeking a provider for three years.

Moline's frontrunning proposals are from Metronet and Geneseo Communications.

"The internet infrastructure we can have in Moline impacts everything," Rayapati said. "It's not just about residential, it's about what we can offer for businesses that want to locate here."

Rayapati reminded residents at a library meeting Wednesday that council members are looking for a provider who can bury at least 90% of the fiber, offer one gigabyte for everyone in Moline, and offer a full range of services including high-speed internet, phone and television services.

Geneseo is proposing about 95% of its infrastructure be underground, at a cost of up to $22 million. Metronet is proposing a majority of the installation be strung on poles but at no cost to the city.

Resident Annisa Wanat said she prefers underground but is curious about how the city is going to pay for the installation of the underground.

Rayapati said the city has set aside $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to put toward the project and further funding would come from other means but has yet to be determined.

Residents meeting with the mayor said that they would prefer most of the fiber to be installed underground, because it would be protected from weather and easier to maintain.

Burial installation would take two years, whereas aerial installation would be anywhere from 12 to 18 months.

One resident asked about environmental impacts and if the companies would restore areas where they work.

According to Moline's ordinances, companies would be expected to restore the area to what it was before and obtain a right-of-away permit or licensing agreement that establishes nothing can be constructed or installed on land maintained by the city without an agreement with the city.

City Administrator Bob Vitas said the ordinance was written in 2003 and, at the time, the council's intention was to have a "three-prong test in place" to regulate how utility companies would perform. He acknowledge in recent years that some companies working on city property failed to repave areas after their work.

"When you open a trench, if you open street, or if you open up the right of way, obviously restoration has to happen," Vitas said.

Vitas said a performance bond of $2,500 will be required and if the company fails to go back and restore the area within a prescribed timeframe, the city will use the bond to pay for the restoration.

Once the council determines which company to go with, CTC Consulting will negotiate term rates and how long the rates will be in place. Vitas said rates will be retained with competing media and will last for three to five years before it changes again.

The monthly cost is being projected anywhere from $30 to $90 depending on the speed of internet.

Moline has gone through two rounds of bids in the past three years for a citywide broadband provider. In the second round of proposal requests, respondents included AT&T, Geneseo Communications, Mediacom, Metronet and Windstream.

CTC Technology, the city's consultant, recommended negotiating with both Windstream and Metronet as preferred providers but Windstream has since withdrawn its proposal.

The council is expected to discuss the broadband search further during a roundtable discussion Tuesday.